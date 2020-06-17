All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 224 S Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, IA
/
224 S Pine Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

224 S Pine Street

224 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

224 South Pine Street, Davenport, IA 52802

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON 3 bedroom 1 bath Davenport Iowa - COMING SOON

PET FRIENDLY
Call today to schedule a tour! (309) 786-3955

(RLNE3996147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S Pine Street have any available units?
224 S Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
Is 224 S Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 S Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 S Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 224 S Pine Street offer parking?
No, 224 S Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 S Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 S Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S Pine Street have a pool?
No, 224 S Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 S Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 224 S Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 S Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 S Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 S Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave
Davenport, IA 52807
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St
Davenport, IA 52806
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St
Davenport, IA 52807
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St
Davenport, IA 52807

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport Apartments with GymDavenport Apartments with Parking
Davenport Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moline, ILBettendorf, IA
East Moline, ILCarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Palmer College of ChiropracticSaint Ambrose University
Augustana College