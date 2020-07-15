1238 W 61ST Street.

1238 West 61st Street, Davenport, IA 52806 North Side
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Awesome newer built, split level in great North Davenport location. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge over-sized garage, fenced in backyard, deck,huge closets. Master bath, gas fireplace, basement storage. Available for move in now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)