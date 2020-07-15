All apartments in Davenport
1238 W 61ST Street.
1238 W 61ST Street

1238 West 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1238 West 61st Street, Davenport, IA 52806
North Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Awesome newer built, split level in great North Davenport location. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge over-sized garage, fenced in backyard, deck,huge closets. Master bath, gas fireplace, basement storage. Available for move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1238 W 61ST Street have any available units?
1238 W 61ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, IA.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Davenport Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 W 61ST Street have?
Some of 1238 W 61ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 W 61ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1238 W 61ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 W 61ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1238 W 61ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 1238 W 61ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 1238 W 61ST Street offers parking.
Does 1238 W 61ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 W 61ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 W 61ST Street have a pool?
No, 1238 W 61ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 1238 W 61ST Street have accessible units?
No, 1238 W 61ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 W 61ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 W 61ST Street has units with dishwashers.

