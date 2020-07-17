Rent Calculator
Home
/
Davenport, IA
/
1211 W 61ST Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1211 W 61ST Street
1211 West 61st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
North Side
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1211 West 61st Street, Davenport, IA 52806
North Side
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 4 bed 3 bath ranch in great Davenport neighborhood. Completely finished basement with 2 rec rooms, open kitchen area, walk in closets and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 W 61ST Street have any available units?
1211 W 61ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Davenport, IA
.
How much is rent in Davenport, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Davenport Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1211 W 61ST Street have?
Some of 1211 W 61ST Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1211 W 61ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
1211 W 61ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 W 61ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 1211 W 61ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Davenport
.
Does 1211 W 61ST Street offer parking?
No, 1211 W 61ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 1211 W 61ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 W 61ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 W 61ST Street have a pool?
No, 1211 W 61ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 1211 W 61ST Street have accessible units?
No, 1211 W 61ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 W 61ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 W 61ST Street has units with dishwashers.
