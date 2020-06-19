221 North 30th Street - #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom, one bath, fully updated. Top floor unit available. No Smoking. Pet Friendly.



$650.00 / month - rent

$35.00 / month - utility fee: Water, Trash, and Sewer.

$10.00 / month - lawn care, snow removal, and property upkeep

$695.00 / month - total payment to landlord

Resident responsible Electricity (Mid American) and Gas (Black Hills) connection and billing.



Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a showing.



Apply Online: www.bricktownmanagement.com

Application fee: $7



All residents are subject to credit and background check

Background check fee: $30



Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.



View all available Brick Town apartments at www.bricktownmanagement.com



Tour this property through video: https://youtu.be/rz-Co15RNeE