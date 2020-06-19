All apartments in Council Bluffs
Find more places like 221 North 30th Street - #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Council Bluffs, IA
/
221 North 30th Street - #4
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:08 PM

221 North 30th Street - #4

221 North 30th Street · (402) 204-5552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Council Bluffs
See all
The West End
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

221 North 30th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
The West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom, one bath, fully updated. Top floor unit available. No Smoking. Pet Friendly.

$650.00 / month - rent
$35.00 / month - utility fee: Water, Trash, and Sewer.
$10.00 / month - lawn care, snow removal, and property upkeep
$695.00 / month - total payment to landlord
Resident responsible Electricity (Mid American) and Gas (Black Hills) connection and billing.

Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a showing.

Apply Online: www.bricktownmanagement.com
Application fee: $7

All residents are subject to credit and background check
Background check fee: $30

Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.

View all available Brick Town apartments at www.bricktownmanagement.com

Tour this property through video: https://youtu.be/rz-Co15RNeE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 North 30th Street - #4 have any available units?
221 North 30th Street - #4 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 North 30th Street - #4 have?
Some of 221 North 30th Street - #4's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 North 30th Street - #4 currently offering any rent specials?
221 North 30th Street - #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 North 30th Street - #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 North 30th Street - #4 is pet friendly.
Does 221 North 30th Street - #4 offer parking?
No, 221 North 30th Street - #4 does not offer parking.
Does 221 North 30th Street - #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 North 30th Street - #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 North 30th Street - #4 have a pool?
No, 221 North 30th Street - #4 does not have a pool.
Does 221 North 30th Street - #4 have accessible units?
No, 221 North 30th Street - #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 221 North 30th Street - #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 North 30th Street - #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 North 30th Street - #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 North 30th Street - #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 221 North 30th Street - #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenbriar
1400 Franklin Ave
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
River Park by Broadmoor
20 S 41st St
Council Bluffs, IA 51501

Similar Pages

Council Bluffs 1 BedroomsCouncil Bluffs 2 Bedrooms
Council Bluffs Apartments with BalconyCouncil Bluffs Apartments with Gym
Council Bluffs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity