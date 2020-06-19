221 North 30th Street - #4

Amenities
One bedroom, one bath, fully updated. Top floor unit available. No Smoking. Pet Friendly.
$650.00 / month - rent
$35.00 / month - utility fee: Water, Trash, and Sewer.
$10.00 / month - lawn care, snow removal, and property upkeep
$695.00 / month - total payment to landlord
Resident responsible Electricity (Mid American) and Gas (Black Hills) connection and billing.
Call 402-204-5552 to schedule a showing.
Apply Online: www.bricktownmanagement.com
Application fee: $7
All residents are subject to credit and background check
Background check fee: $30
Minimum move in requirements: No prior evictions. Credit score above 600. Gross tenant income 2.5 times monthly rent. No felony criminal history.
View all available Brick Town apartments at www.bricktownmanagement.com
Tour this property through video: https://youtu.be/rz-Co15RNeE