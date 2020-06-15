All apartments in Corning
824 Davis Street - 1.
Last updated June 15 2020

824 Davis Street - 1

824 Davis Ave ·
Location

824 Davis Ave, Corning, IA 50841

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$650

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
3 bdrm, 1 bath duplex. Shared deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

