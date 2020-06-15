Sign Up
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM
824 Davis Street - 1
824 Davis Ave
·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
824 Davis Ave, Corning, IA 50841
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1
$650
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bdrm, 1 bath duplex. Shared deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 824 Davis Street - 1 have any available units?
824 Davis Street - 1 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 824 Davis Street - 1 have?
Some of 824 Davis Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 824 Davis Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
824 Davis Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Davis Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 824 Davis Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corning
.
Does 824 Davis Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 824 Davis Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 824 Davis Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Davis Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Davis Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 824 Davis Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 824 Davis Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 824 Davis Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Davis Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Davis Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Davis Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Davis Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings