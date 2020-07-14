Amenities
Come experience the best at The Hampton at Coral Ridge! Graced by its lush landscaping and traditional styling, The Hampton at Coral Ridge offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in a residential setting. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, restaurants and entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest.The Hampton at Coral Ridge offers luxury apartment living in a community unlike any other. Our spacious two and three bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Each apartment home comes with an all-electric kitchen, mirrored closet doors, semi-private balcony or patio, spacious walk-in-closets, central air and heating and much more!