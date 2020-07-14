Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Come experience the best at The Hampton at Coral Ridge! Graced by its lush landscaping and traditional styling, The Hampton at Coral Ridge offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in a residential setting. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, restaurants and entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest.The Hampton at Coral Ridge offers luxury apartment living in a community unlike any other. Our spacious two and three bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Each apartment home comes with an all-electric kitchen, mirrored closet doors, semi-private balcony or patio, spacious walk-in-closets, central air and heating and much more!