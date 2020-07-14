All apartments in Coralville
Find more places like The Hampton at Coral Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coralville, IA
/
The Hampton at Coral Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Hampton at Coral Ridge

2260 10th St · (256) 645-9572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Call today to find out how to save up to $140 each month AND get $400 off your move-in costs!
Browse Similar Places
Coralville
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2260 10th St, Coralville, IA 52241
Kirkwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2240-05 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 2230-03 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 2242-07 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2224-02 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hampton at Coral Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Come experience the best at The Hampton at Coral Ridge! Graced by its lush landscaping and traditional styling, The Hampton at Coral Ridge offers beautiful apartment homes nestled in a residential setting. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, restaurants and entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest.The Hampton at Coral Ridge offers luxury apartment living in a community unlike any other. Our spacious two and three bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none. Each apartment home comes with an all-electric kitchen, mirrored closet doors, semi-private balcony or patio, spacious walk-in-closets, central air and heating and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee (get back at move in)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 (pets under 1 year)
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction
Parking Details: Off street parking; Garages available for $80/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hampton at Coral Ridge have any available units?
The Hampton at Coral Ridge has 4 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Hampton at Coral Ridge have?
Some of The Hampton at Coral Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hampton at Coral Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Hampton at Coral Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Call today to find out how to save up to $140 each month AND get $400 off your move-in costs!
Is The Hampton at Coral Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hampton at Coral Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Hampton at Coral Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Hampton at Coral Ridge offers parking.
Does The Hampton at Coral Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hampton at Coral Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hampton at Coral Ridge have a pool?
No, The Hampton at Coral Ridge does not have a pool.
Does The Hampton at Coral Ridge have accessible units?
No, The Hampton at Coral Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Hampton at Coral Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hampton at Coral Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does The Hampton at Coral Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Hampton at Coral Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Hampton at Coral Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coralville 1 BedroomsCoralville 2 Bedrooms
Coralville Apartments with BalconyCoralville Apartments with Garage
Coralville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kirkwood
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity