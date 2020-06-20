All apartments in Coralville
612 3rd Ave
612 3rd Ave

612 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

612 3rd Avenue, Coralville, IA 52241
Coralville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
612 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - 3 Bedroom 1 bath house available August 1st. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 3rd Ave have any available units?
612 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coralville, IA.
Is 612 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
612 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 612 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 612 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 612 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 612 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 612 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 612 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 612 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
