2873 Coral Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This condo is located in a secured building and is on the 3rd [TOP] floor and features a living room with vaulted ceilings, walk-out deck and fireplace. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances [dishwasher, microwave, range oven, refrigerator], breakfast bar, pantry and in unit washer and dryer. Bedrooms are spacious and each includes a full sized closet. Garage included in rent. Quick access to i-80 with nearby shopping, restaurants, convenience stores and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Coralville



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Coralville



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available

Contact us to schedule a showing.