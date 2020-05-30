All apartments in Coralville
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:45 PM

2873 Coral Court

2873 Coral Court · (319) 313-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2873 Coral Court, Coralville, IA 52241

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 304 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This condo is located in a secured building and is on the 3rd [TOP] floor and features a living room with vaulted ceilings, walk-out deck and fireplace. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances [dishwasher, microwave, range oven, refrigerator], breakfast bar, pantry and in unit washer and dryer. Bedrooms are spacious and each includes a full sized closet. Garage included in rent. Quick access to i-80 with nearby shopping, restaurants, convenience stores and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Coralville

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Coralville

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 Coral Court have any available units?
2873 Coral Court has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2873 Coral Court have?
Some of 2873 Coral Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 Coral Court currently offering any rent specials?
2873 Coral Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 Coral Court pet-friendly?
No, 2873 Coral Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 2873 Coral Court offer parking?
Yes, 2873 Coral Court does offer parking.
Does 2873 Coral Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2873 Coral Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 Coral Court have a pool?
No, 2873 Coral Court does not have a pool.
Does 2873 Coral Court have accessible units?
No, 2873 Coral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 Coral Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2873 Coral Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2873 Coral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2873 Coral Court does not have units with air conditioning.
