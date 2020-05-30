2873 Coral Court

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This condo is located in a secured building and is on the 3rd [TOP] floor and features a living room with vaulted ceilings, walk-out deck and fireplace. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances [dishwasher, microwave, range oven, refrigerator], breakfast bar, pantry and in unit washer and dryer. Bedrooms are spacious and each includes a full sized closet. Garage included in rent. Quick access to i-80 with nearby shopping, restaurants, convenience stores and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Coralville
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Coralville
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
