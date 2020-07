Amenities

2268 Holiday Rd #406 Available 08/10/20 2268 Holiday Rd #406, Coralville, IA 52241 - Second floor 2 bedroom / 1 bath with fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen, detached one car garage. Washer and dryer in the unit.



Terrific location, just off 965 with close proximity to I80, Northridge Park, Coral Ridge Mall, trail system & situated on main bus line.



Tenants pay all utilities.



Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com.



No Pets Allowed



