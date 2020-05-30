2264 Holiday Road

Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/20
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air. The living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious walk out deck. The kitchen features breakfast bar, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. In unit washer and dryer included in rent as well as detached garage. Located just off HWY 6 near grocery stores and shopping. Additional off street parking available. Quick access to i-80 with nearby shopping, restaurants, convenience stores, bus stops and more!
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Coralville
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: LINN COUNTY REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Coralville
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.