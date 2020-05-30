All apartments in Coralville
2264 Holiday Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:34 PM

2264 Holiday Road

2264 Holiday Road · (319) 313-4222
Location

2264 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA 52241
North Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 211 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/20

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air. The living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious walk out deck. The kitchen features breakfast bar, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. In unit washer and dryer included in rent as well as detached garage. Located just off HWY 6 near grocery stores and shopping. Additional off street parking available. Quick access to i-80 with nearby shopping, restaurants, convenience stores, bus stops and more!

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• GARBAGE: City of Coralville

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: LINN COUNTY REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
- WATER: City of Coralville

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2264 Holiday Road have any available units?
2264 Holiday Road has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2264 Holiday Road have?
Some of 2264 Holiday Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2264 Holiday Road currently offering any rent specials?
2264 Holiday Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2264 Holiday Road pet-friendly?
No, 2264 Holiday Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 2264 Holiday Road offer parking?
Yes, 2264 Holiday Road does offer parking.
Does 2264 Holiday Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2264 Holiday Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2264 Holiday Road have a pool?
No, 2264 Holiday Road does not have a pool.
Does 2264 Holiday Road have accessible units?
No, 2264 Holiday Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2264 Holiday Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2264 Holiday Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2264 Holiday Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2264 Holiday Road has units with air conditioning.
