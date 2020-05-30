2264 Holiday Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/20



2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo located in Coralville. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air. The living room features vaulted ceilings, fireplace and spacious walk out deck. The kitchen features breakfast bar, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet space. In unit washer and dryer included in rent as well as detached garage. Located just off HWY 6 near grocery stores and shopping. Additional off street parking available. Quick access to i-80 with nearby shopping, restaurants, convenience stores, bus stops and more!



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• GARBAGE: City of Coralville



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: LINN COUNTY REC

- GAS: MidAmerican

- WATER: City of Coralville



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



