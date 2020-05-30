All apartments in Coralville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2262 Holiday Rd #107

2262 Holiday Road · (319) 354-0386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2262 Holiday Road, Coralville, IA 52241
North Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2262 Holiday Rd #107 · Avail. Aug 1

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
e-payments
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
garage
2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage and additional parking spaces. Conveniently located next to North Ridge Park, walking trails, underpass to Coral Ridge Mall, shopping and more!

Tenant pays all utilities.

Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3937820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Holiday Rd #107 have any available units?
2262 Holiday Rd #107 has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2262 Holiday Rd #107 have?
Some of 2262 Holiday Rd #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 Holiday Rd #107 currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Holiday Rd #107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Holiday Rd #107 pet-friendly?
No, 2262 Holiday Rd #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 2262 Holiday Rd #107 offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Holiday Rd #107 does offer parking.
Does 2262 Holiday Rd #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2262 Holiday Rd #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Holiday Rd #107 have a pool?
No, 2262 Holiday Rd #107 does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Holiday Rd #107 have accessible units?
No, 2262 Holiday Rd #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Holiday Rd #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 Holiday Rd #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Holiday Rd #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Holiday Rd #107 does not have units with air conditioning.
