2262 Holiday Rd #107 Available 08/01/20 2262 Holiday Rd #107, Coralville, IA - Desirable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with spacious bedrooms, laundry closet with washer and dryer, breakfast bar, living room gas fireplace, leisurely deck, 1 car garage and additional parking spaces. Conveniently located next to North Ridge Park, walking trails, underpass to Coral Ridge Mall, shopping and more!
Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply online and pay online at www.k-rem.com
No Pets Allowed
