1512 1st Avenue

Amenities
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW
SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY]
Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]
2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville. This condo offers great views as the condo is overlooking Brown Deer Golf course! Unit features spacious rooms, newer carpet and laminate flooring, deck off living room, dishwasher and fireplace. 1 car garage included in rent. Coin operated laundry on site. Building amenities include indoor pool, laundry facilities, secured entrances and common area club room. Take advantage of this great location and be anywhere within 10 minutes - UI Hospitals/Clinics & sports, Coral Ridge Mall, Coralville Aquatic Center/City Park, downtown Iowa City, North Liberty.
Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER & GARBAGE
Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL
Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican
Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent
