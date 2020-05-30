All apartments in Coralville
1512 1st Avenue

1512 1st Avenue · (319) 313-4222
Location

1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA 52241
Wickham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW
SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY]

Occupancy
[Limited to 3 non-related adults]

2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville. This condo offers great views as the condo is overlooking Brown Deer Golf course! Unit features spacious rooms, newer carpet and laminate flooring, deck off living room, dishwasher and fireplace. 1 car garage included in rent. Coin operated laundry on site. Building amenities include indoor pool, laundry facilities, secured entrances and common area club room. Take advantage of this great location and be anywhere within 10 minutes - UI Hospitals/Clinics & sports, Coral Ridge Mall, Coralville Aquatic Center/City Park, downtown Iowa City, North Liberty.

Utilities INCLUDED in Rent
• WATER & GARBAGE

Services INCLUDED in Rent
• LAWN CARE
• SNOW REMOVAL

Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities
- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC
- GAS: MidAmerican

Additional Disclaimers
*Photos MAY be of a similar unit
*NO pets allowed
*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit
*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent

Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!
https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 1st Avenue have any available units?
1512 1st Avenue has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1512 1st Avenue have?
Some of 1512 1st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1512 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1512 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coralville.
Does 1512 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1512 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1512 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1512 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 1512 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1512 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
