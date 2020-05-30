1512 1st Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW

SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY]



Occupancy

[Limited to 3 non-related adults]



2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville. This condo offers great views as the condo is overlooking Brown Deer Golf course! Unit features spacious rooms, newer carpet and laminate flooring, deck off living room, dishwasher and fireplace. 1 car garage included in rent. Coin operated laundry on site. Building amenities include indoor pool, laundry facilities, secured entrances and common area club room. Take advantage of this great location and be anywhere within 10 minutes - UI Hospitals/Clinics & sports, Coral Ridge Mall, Coralville Aquatic Center/City Park, downtown Iowa City, North Liberty.



Utilities INCLUDED in Rent

• WATER & GARBAGE



Services INCLUDED in Rent

• LAWN CARE

• SNOW REMOVAL



Utilities NOT INCLUDED - Tenant Responsibilities

- ELECTRICITY: Linn Area REC

- GAS: MidAmerican



Additional Disclaimers

*Photos MAY be of a similar unit

*NO pets allowed

*Floor plans MAY be of a similar unit

*1 Car Garage [DETACHED] Included in Rent



Please visit our website for additional rental properties, for application details, schedule showings, and much more!

https://westwindsrealestate.com/available-rental-properties/

Contact us to schedule a showing.