Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

753 NE Macey Way

753 NE Macey Way · (515) 996-4488
Location

753 NE Macey Way, Clive, IA 50325

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 753 NE Macey Way · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1388 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SELF-SHOWING & VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Waukee - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Lz7MF4eWV8y

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

Self-Showing Also Available!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19 we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located just minutes from multiple schools, shopping, and dining options, this Waukee home has a great open floor plan with many upgrades. The entryway features a shoe and coat area. The living room has over-sized windows and features an area for your television. The living room overlooks the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area features a pantry and a large sliding glass door that opens to the patio area. The main level also includes a half bathroom and extra storage area. All 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and nice sized connecting bathroom. Both spare bedrooms are a great size with connecting closets. The second level also features a full spare bathroom and full laundry room with a washer and dryer that stay with the home. This home does consider pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per pet and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 and this property is no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5665796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

