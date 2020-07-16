All apartments in Clive
10390 Clark Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

10390 Clark Street

10390 Clark Street · (515) 978-1773
Location

10390 Clark Street, Clive, IA 50325

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10390 Clark Street · Avail. Sep 15

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10390 Clark Street Available 09/15/20 Location!! Renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Clive. - A newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex. This home features a spacious living room with a fireplace. The kitchen is connected to the dining area and has access to the private patio area and backyard. All three bedrooms provide generous living space with the larger master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet. This home also features a basement area that is perfect for storage or rec room. This home includes a 1 car attached garage. Call for more information or to take look. Please, no smoking.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE3831056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10390 Clark Street have any available units?
10390 Clark Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10390 Clark Street have?
Some of 10390 Clark Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10390 Clark Street currently offering any rent specials?
10390 Clark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10390 Clark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10390 Clark Street is pet friendly.
Does 10390 Clark Street offer parking?
Yes, 10390 Clark Street offers parking.
Does 10390 Clark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10390 Clark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10390 Clark Street have a pool?
No, 10390 Clark Street does not have a pool.
Does 10390 Clark Street have accessible units?
No, 10390 Clark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10390 Clark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10390 Clark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10390 Clark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10390 Clark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
