Clinton, IA
227 N 5th Ave A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

227 N 5th Ave A

227 5th Ave N · (727) 291-8088
Location

227 5th Ave N, Clinton, IA 52732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$589

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$589 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 306786

227 N 5th Ave, Clinton, IA 52732
3 beds 1.5 bath 1,320 sq ft Lot size 4,791 sq feet

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$589.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $55,468.00
This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/227-n-5th-ave-clinton-ia-unit-a/306786
Property Id 306786

(RLNE5958854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 N 5th Ave A have any available units?
227 N 5th Ave A has a unit available for $589 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 227 N 5th Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
227 N 5th Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 N 5th Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 N 5th Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 227 N 5th Ave A offer parking?
No, 227 N 5th Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 227 N 5th Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 N 5th Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 N 5th Ave A have a pool?
No, 227 N 5th Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 227 N 5th Ave A have accessible units?
No, 227 N 5th Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 227 N 5th Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 N 5th Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 N 5th Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 N 5th Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
