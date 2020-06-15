All apartments in Clear Lake
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

105 1/2 S. 4th St.

105 1/2 S 4th St · (641) 357-6123
Location

105 1/2 S 4th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 1/2 S. 4th St. · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
FOR RENT: 2 Bedroom Furnished Apartment - For Rent - 2 bedroom downtown apartment. Fully furnished 2nd floor unit. On-street parking. 12 month lease required.
Absolutely NO smoking, Absolutely NO pets.
Monthly rent $695 plus utilities.
Security Deposit $825

Application with credit and reference check required.
Available immediately.

To view the apartment, application is required. Complete online at: https://lake.iowarealty.com/rentals

*This property is managed by Lake-Iowa Realty, 1112 Hwy 18 E, Clear Lake, IA 50428.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4144803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

