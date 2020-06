Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Quiet small town living! 2 Bedroom near Center Point High School and ball field.



Pictures may not reflect current unit available -



Stove and Refrigerator provided! Water is paid!



Off street parking. Onsite coin operated laundry.



$525 per month $500 deposit



Cats welcome with additional security deposit!



Renters Insurance Required.



Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing.



We look forward to working with you!

