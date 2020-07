Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance lobby parking cats allowed media room smoke-free community

The Roosevelt Apartments are located in downtown Cedar Rapids in the historically-restored 12-story Roosevelt Hotel Building. Our homes offer fantastic river and downtown views and an awesome location near shopping, restaurants, and plenty of entertainment. Originally built in 1927, The Roosevelt retains its historic charm including original terrazzo flooring in the lobby and other treasures throughout the building. *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing. **Income limits apply to some homes; please contact for more information.