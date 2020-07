Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court accessible on-site laundry conference room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Just North of Blairsferry Road in Northeast Cedar Rapids, nestled into a quiet neighborhood setting, Grand Reserve blends tranquility and accessibility, with Super Target, Lindale Mall, Rockwell Collins and other major employers just blocks away. Flexible lease term options, including short term, allow the flexibility you need for your next home with one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Refine your golf game at the 3-hole putting green, perfect your serve at the volleyball court or take a plunge at the outdoor pool. Stay active at the on-premise fitness center or playground. Or entertain friends and family in the community room.