941 M Street SW - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two (2) bedroom apartment available on M Street SW just off of 380 for rent in Cedar Rapids! This spacious unit features comfy carpet in both the bedrooms and the main living room, then beautiful hardwood laminate floors in the kitchen and bath! Updated cabinetry and fixtures highlight the kitchen and being an upper unit, you can be sure it's nice and quiet! Enjoy a nice mug of hot cocoa looking out off your balcony deck overlooking the southwest side!



Pets Welcome with additional fees.



Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



RENT: $595-$695 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



AMMT, LLC

ammtllc.managebuilding.com

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa

Coldwell Banker Hedges

141 34th Street Drive SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403