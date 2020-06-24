All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Find more places like 941 M Street SW - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Rapids, IA
/
941 M Street SW - 1
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:30 PM

941 M Street SW - 1

941 M Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Rapids
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

941 M Street Southwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Taylor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two (2) bedroom apartment available on M Street SW just off of 380 for rent in Cedar Rapids! This spacious unit features comfy carpet in both the bedrooms and the main living room, then beautiful hardwood laminate floors in the kitchen and bath! Updated cabinetry and fixtures highlight the kitchen and being an upper unit, you can be sure it's nice and quiet! Enjoy a nice mug of hot cocoa looking out off your balcony deck overlooking the southwest side!

Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $595-$695 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 M Street SW - 1 have any available units?
941 M Street SW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 M Street SW - 1 have?
Some of 941 M Street SW - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 M Street SW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
941 M Street SW - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 M Street SW - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 M Street SW - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 941 M Street SW - 1 offer parking?
No, 941 M Street SW - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 941 M Street SW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 M Street SW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 M Street SW - 1 have a pool?
No, 941 M Street SW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 941 M Street SW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 941 M Street SW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 941 M Street SW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 M Street SW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Similar Pages

Cedar Rapids 2 BedroomsCedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
Cedar Rapids Apartments with ParkingCedar Rapids Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IAMarion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College