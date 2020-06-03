All apartments in Cedar Rapids
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

4714 Pineview Drive Northeast

4714 Pine View Drive Northeast · (319) 826-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4714 Pine View Drive Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
TERRIFIC 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a highly desired location. Walking distance to Twin Pines Park and golf course along with close to schools and shopping areas. Great rec room in the lower level and a study room/ office. Open floor plan allows you to escape to the LARGE backyard with a large deck that would be great for entertaining. OVERSIZED garage and NEWER roof. Photos are older and may not represent property's current condition.

Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $1,300-$1,400 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast have any available units?
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Pineview Drive Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast does offer parking.
Does 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Pineview Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
