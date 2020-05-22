All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Find more places like 361 30th Street Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Rapids, IA
/
361 30th Street Drive Southeast
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:50 PM

361 30th Street Drive Southeast

361 30th Street Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

361 30th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Must see this well maintained 1 bedroom off 1st Avenue NE.

Front and back door.

Garage included!

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Just $515 per month $500 deposit!

Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have any available units?
361 30th Street Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 361 30th Street Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
361 30th Street Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 30th Street Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Similar Pages

Cedar Rapids 2 BedroomsCedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
Cedar Rapids Apartments with ParkingCedar Rapids Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IACoralville, IA
Iowa City, IAMuscatine, IA
North Liberty, IAMarion, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Mount Mercy University
Coe College