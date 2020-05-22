Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Find more places like 361 30th Street Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cedar Rapids, IA
/
361 30th Street Drive Southeast
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
361 30th Street Drive Southeast
361 30th Street Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
361 30th Street Drive Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Must see this well maintained 1 bedroom off 1st Avenue NE.
Front and back door.
Garage included!
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED
Just $515 per month $500 deposit!
Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have any available units?
361 30th Street Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Rapids, IA
.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Rapids Rent Report
.
Is 361 30th Street Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
361 30th Street Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 30th Street Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 30th Street Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 30th Street Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Roosevelt Apartments
200 1st Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Granite Valley
6741 C Ave NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Grand Reserve
6214 Rockwell Dr NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Similar Pages
Cedar Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Rapids Apartments with Balcony
Cedar Rapids Apartments with Parking
Cedar Rapids Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Waterloo, IA
Coralville, IA
Iowa City, IA
Muscatine, IA
North Liberty, IA
Marion, IA
Apartments Near Colleges
Mount Mercy University
Coe College