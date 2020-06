Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great NE Location near Walmart and HyVee Drug Store. Stove and refrigerator provided. New Flooring.

Secure Entry.



New Coin operated laundry!



Studio. Just $466 per month $466 deposit.

Price includes the monthly gas and water!



Half Month Free with 13 month lease!!



Renters Insurance Required.



No Pets. No Smoking. Please.



Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.