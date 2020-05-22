All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:01 AM

1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638

1836 Park Avenue Southeast · (319) 826-6297
Location

1836 Park Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
Wellington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 2 bed/1 bath upper duplex unit! Convenient location close to downtown and 380. This unit received a recent facelift with new paint, flooring, cabinetry, fixtures, and MORE! Featuring a formal dining room and panoramic enclosed sun porch, this property won't last long!

RENT: $695-$795*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
show contact info
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 have any available units?
1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 offer parking?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 does not offer parking.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 have a pool?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 have accessible units?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183638 does not have units with air conditioning.
