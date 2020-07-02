All apartments in Cedar Rapids
1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636

1836 Park Avenue Southeast · (319) 826-6297
Location

1836 Park Avenue Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403
Wellington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 1bed/ 1bath lower duplex unit! Convenient location close to downtown and 380. This unit received a recent facelift with new paint, flooring, cabinetry, fixtures, and MORE! This property won't last long!

Apply Online! Fast & Easy! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule A Showing Here! (Copy & Paste URL)
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $595-$695*DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
ammtllc.managebuilding.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 have any available units?
1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
Is 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 offer parking?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 does not offer parking.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 have a pool?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 have accessible units?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1836 Park Avenue Southeast - 183636?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

