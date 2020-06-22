All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:25 PM

1116 B Avenue Northwest

1116 B Avenue Northwest · (319) 826-6297
Location

1116 B Avenue Northwest, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Northwest Area

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 18

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 972 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath 2-story home available on the NW side of town! Located just around the corner of local favorites like Maid-Rite, Hacienda Las Glorias, and Cooters, this property has been decked out top to bottom and completely redone! Schedule your showing and fill out your application today to secure this property!

Pets Welcome with additional fees.

Apply Online or in the office! Fast & Easy!
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Schedule a showing with the office or do it online using the link below!
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

RENT: $1100-$1200 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND

AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 B Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1116 B Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 B Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 1116 B Avenue Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 B Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1116 B Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 B Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 B Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1116 B Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1116 B Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1116 B Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 B Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 B Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1116 B Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1116 B Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1116 B Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 B Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 B Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
