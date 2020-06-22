1116 B Avenue Northwest

Amenities
Completely renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath 2-story home available on the NW side of town! Located just around the corner of local favorites like Maid-Rite, Hacienda Las Glorias, and Cooters, this property has been decked out top to bottom and completely redone! Schedule your showing and fill out your application today to secure this property!
Pets Welcome with additional fees.
Apply Online or in the office! Fast & Easy!
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Schedule a showing with the office or do it online using the link below!
https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20
RENT: $1100-$1200 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND
AMMT, LLC
(319) 826-6297
ammtllc.com
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa
Coldwell Banker Hedges
141 34th Street Drive SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403