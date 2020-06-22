1116 B Avenue Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Completely renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath 2-story home available on the NW side of town! Located just around the corner of local favorites like Maid-Rite, Hacienda Las Glorias, and Cooters, this property has been decked out top to bottom and completely redone! Schedule your showing and fill out your application today to secure this property!



Pets Welcome with additional fees.



Apply Online or in the office! Fast & Easy!

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Schedule a showing with the office or do it online using the link below!

https://ammtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



RENT: $1100-$1200 *DEPENDING ON CREDIT AND BACKGROUND



AMMT, LLC

(319) 826-6297

ammtllc.com

Licensed Real Estate Brokerage in the state of Iowa

Coldwell Banker Hedges

141 34th Street Drive SE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52403