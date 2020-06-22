1113 6th Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher elevator range refrigerator

Walking distance to Newbo Market! Brewhemia!



Must see these newer 1 Bed 1 Bath unit with balcony. Glass top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher Breakfast bar and washer and dryer in every unit!



Secure entry with elevator!



(Some income restrictions may apply.)

*** Please do not apply through Rently as there is more information required



No Pets and No Smoking Please.



Renters insurance required



Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing. We look forward to working with you!



Contact us to schedule a showing.