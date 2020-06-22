All apartments in Cedar Rapids
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

1113 6th Street Southeast

1113 6th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1113 6th Street Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Oakhill Jackson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
Walking distance to Newbo Market! Brewhemia!

Must see these newer 1 Bed 1 Bath unit with balcony. Glass top stove, refrigerator, dishwasher Breakfast bar and washer and dryer in every unit!

Secure entry with elevator!

(Some income restrictions may apply.)
*** Please do not apply through Rently as there is more information required

No Pets and No Smoking Please.

Renters insurance required

Please call Eagle Property Management to schedule a viewing. We look forward to working with you!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 6th Street Southeast have any available units?
1113 6th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Rapids, IA.
How much is rent in Cedar Rapids, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 6th Street Southeast have?
Some of 1113 6th Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 6th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1113 6th Street Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 6th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1113 6th Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Rapids.
Does 1113 6th Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1113 6th Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1113 6th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 6th Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 6th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1113 6th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1113 6th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1113 6th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 6th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 6th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
