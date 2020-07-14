All apartments in Cedar Falls
Park at Nine23 Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Park at Nine23 Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
923 Maplewood Dr · (334) 292-4936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

923 Maplewood Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-104 · Avail. Aug 29

$648

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Unit D-202 · Avail. Aug 19

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

Unit A-103 · Avail. Aug 21

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 614 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-109 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 5-202 · Avail. Aug 13

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit A-208 · Avail. Aug 5

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Nine23 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
24hr maintenance
dog park
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value Park at Nine23 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Our community, located conveniently close to UNI, offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with well-appointed kitchens, private patios/balconies, and an in-home washer/dryer in select homes. Residents at Park at Nine23 also enjoy our premium, newly renovated amenities, plus professional on-site management. Select homes at Park at Nine23 also fall under the tax credit program.Park at Nine23 is a pet friendly community, where large dogs are welcome without any weight restrictions. Your furry friends will love all of the community green space and the special amenities we have that are just for them!Enjoy a location that can’t be beat, Park at Nine23 is adjacent and walkable to College Square Mall, easily accessible to I-380 and HGWY 58 or 20, plus area public transit is nearby as well. Schedule your tour online or give us a call today, we can't wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1st month rent
Move-in Fees: Included with application and deposit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot. 1 space garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Nine23 Apartments have any available units?
Park at Nine23 Apartments has 14 units available starting at $648 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park at Nine23 Apartments have?
Some of Park at Nine23 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Nine23 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Nine23 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Nine23 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Nine23 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park at Nine23 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park at Nine23 Apartments offers parking.
Does Park at Nine23 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Nine23 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Nine23 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park at Nine23 Apartments has a pool.
Does Park at Nine23 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park at Nine23 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Nine23 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Nine23 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Nine23 Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park at Nine23 Apartments has units with air conditioning.
