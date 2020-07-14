Park at Nine23 Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance dog park

Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value Park at Nine23 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Our community, located conveniently close to UNI, offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with well-appointed kitchens, private patios/balconies, and an in-home washer/dryer in select homes. Residents at Park at Nine23 also enjoy our premium, newly renovated amenities, plus professional on-site management. Select homes at Park at Nine23 also fall under the tax credit program.Park at Nine23 is a pet friendly community, where large dogs are welcome without any weight restrictions. Your furry friends will love all of the community green space and the special amenities we have that are just for them!Enjoy a location that can’t be beat, Park at Nine23 is adjacent and walkable to College Square Mall, easily accessible to I-380 and HGWY 58 or 20, plus area public transit is nearby as well. Schedule your tour online or give us a call today, we can't wait to welcome you home!