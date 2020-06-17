All apartments in Cedar Falls
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

8001 University Ave

8001 University Avenue · (319) 349-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8001 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa. These beautiful, spacious units are all facing the University of Northern Iowa campus. Units are available for immediate move-in. Check out the details on these spacious 3-4 bedroom units plus an office space. Brand new washer and dryer in the unit. Garage parking available.
Square Footage: N/A
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School
Utilities Included: Garbage
Average Utility Bill: $170-200/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $1400, Rent $1400
Lawn/Snow: Tenant Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Units in apartment
AC: Central AC
Section 8: Not Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 University Ave have any available units?
8001 University Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8001 University Ave have?
Some of 8001 University Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8001 University Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8001 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Falls.
Does 8001 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8001 University Ave does offer parking.
Does 8001 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8001 University Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 University Ave have a pool?
No, 8001 University Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8001 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 8001 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 University Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8001 University Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8001 University Ave has units with air conditioning.
