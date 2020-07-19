All apartments in Cedar Falls
5306 Meadowlark Ln

5306 Meadowlark Lane
Location

5306 Meadowlark Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $2100 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2455 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 10/01/20 Executive Rental - Property Id: 170179

Executive rental located in one of the best neighborhoods in Cedar Falls, The Meadows. Over 2,400 sqft living area, plenty of storage room, attached double stall garage, completely private fenced yard, large deck, a separate zen garden with the second deck covered with pergola, and wisteria plant.
Main floor: large living room with marble stacked wall gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen with granite countertop, glass backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, wood floor. A sitting area and a ½ bath are also located on the main floor.
Second floor: 3 large bedrooms, sitting area and laundry room. A large size master suite with walk-in-closet, double vanity sink area, bathroom with whirlpool bathtub. The other 2 bedrooms are large with walk-in-closets, and Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
Basement: complete finished with a 4th bedroom, second living area and remodeled bathroom.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

