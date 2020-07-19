Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 10/01/20 Executive Rental - Property Id: 170179



Executive rental located in one of the best neighborhoods in Cedar Falls, The Meadows. Over 2,400 sqft living area, plenty of storage room, attached double stall garage, completely private fenced yard, large deck, a separate zen garden with the second deck covered with pergola, and wisteria plant.

Main floor: large living room with marble stacked wall gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen with granite countertop, glass backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, wood floor. A sitting area and a ½ bath are also located on the main floor.

Second floor: 3 large bedrooms, sitting area and laundry room. A large size master suite with walk-in-closet, double vanity sink area, bathroom with whirlpool bathtub. The other 2 bedrooms are large with walk-in-closets, and Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Basement: complete finished with a 4th bedroom, second living area and remodeled bathroom.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5306-meadowlark-ln-cedar-falls-ia/170179

