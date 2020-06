Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning internet access carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quite street. Huge fenced yard with storage shed out back. Fresh paint and carpet throughout. Plenty of room for 4 people. Contact Mel at 319-415-9662 or email mel_chip2@yahoo.com.

$1125 per month. Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home on a quite street. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Has air conditioning, washer & dryer. Fenced yard. Contact Cedar Valley Property Management at 319-277-3630.