Amenities

gym

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym

Large Duplex in a quite residential area in Cedar Falls! - Now accepting applications on this 2 Bedroom, one bath duplex located in a quiet CF neighborhood! This duplex features 2 good sized bedrooms on the main floor and large open space for storage and exercise room in the lower level. This duplex is located in a highly desired neighborhood! Close to parks, trails and great school. Call or text to arrange a showing today! Don't miss out on this great place! 319-486-8223.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779845)