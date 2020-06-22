All apartments in Cedar Falls
Find more places like 300 State Street - 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Falls, IA
/
300 State Street - 206
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

300 State Street - 206

300 State Street · (319) 277-0007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Falls
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
24hr concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
300 State #206 is a quiet and sunny 2 bed / 1 bath loft on the second floor of this 3-story multifamily property. Modern industrial character with vaulted ceilings, big windows, exposed ductwork and easy-care concrete floors. Spacious private patio great for barbecues! Garage parking available for an additional fee and pet friendly!
The River Place neighborhood brings urban living to Cedar Falls' vibrant downtown. Our high-end, contemporary lofts and condos are designed to keep your home life simple so you can spend more time enjoying living within steps of the city's best dining, shopping and recreation. Supported by on-site management and a hotel-like concierge service to give you the freedom to live an urban lifestyle.

---

300 State Street is downtown's original loft property, inspired by a brownstone walk-up with exterior staircases and private patios, seamlessly connecting residents to activity downtown.

The minimal industrial interiors feature raw materials like concrete floors, recycled paper countertops, exposed ductwork and stainless steel accents. The 8-foot windows, 10-foot ceilings and open floor plan create lofty and bright interiors filled with natural light. Enjoy sunsets over downtown from the west-facing private patios!

300 State Street is our pet friendliest property, welcoming up to 2 pets of any size.

Complimentary neighborhood Amenities Include:
-24/7 Fitness center
-24/7 Concierge service
-Free Mill Race coworking membership
-Local coffee and tea bar, served fresh all day
-Theater room
-Indoor/outdoor dining/party room
-Furnished Airbnb's for your visiting friends and family
-Concierge services (for hire): Pet sitting, residential cleaning, personal training
-Private lot parking, Garage available for fee
-Discounts to Kate & Co, Urban Pie
-Couryard with fire pit and community grills (coming 2019)
-Rooftop patio (coming 2019)

Unit Amenities:
-10-foot kitchen island!
-Washer/dryer in unit
-USB charging stations
-Fiber run to each unit; 1G wifi capable
-Private patios
-10' ceilings, 8' windows
-Tile showers
-Soft-close cabinets
-Stainless appliances
-Energy efficient (low utility cost)
-Secure garage parking available on 1st Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 State Street - 206 have any available units?
300 State Street - 206 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 State Street - 206 have?
Some of 300 State Street - 206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 State Street - 206 currently offering any rent specials?
300 State Street - 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 State Street - 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 State Street - 206 is pet friendly.
Does 300 State Street - 206 offer parking?
Yes, 300 State Street - 206 does offer parking.
Does 300 State Street - 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 State Street - 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 State Street - 206 have a pool?
No, 300 State Street - 206 does not have a pool.
Does 300 State Street - 206 have accessible units?
Yes, 300 State Street - 206 has accessible units.
Does 300 State Street - 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 State Street - 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 State Street - 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 State Street - 206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 State Street - 206?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at Nine23 Apartments
923 Maplewood Dr
Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Similar Pages

Cedar Falls 2 BedroomsCedar Falls 3 Bedrooms
Cedar Falls Apartments with ParkingCedar Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waterloo, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northern Iowa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity