2804 College St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

Office Phone #: 319-222-1515

Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com

Website: www.epmiowa.com

Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa. These beautiful, spacious units are all facing the University of Northern Iowa campus. Units are available for immediate move-in. Check out the details on these spacious 4 bedroom unit plus an office space.

Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School

Utilities Included: None

Average Utility Bill: $170-200/month

Move-In Costs: Deposit $1300, Rent $1300

Lawn/Snow: Tenant Responsibility

Washer/Dryer: Units in apartment

AC: Central AC

Section 8: Not Applicable