Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

250 State Street - 403

250 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
media room
A quiet and sunny 1 bed / 1 bath loft with incredible 15-foot vaulted ceilings on the top floor of this brand new four-story multifamily property downtown Cedar Falls. Urban contemporary character with easy-care finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping views of downtown. On-site amenities and heated garage parking! Pet-friendly (up to 20 lbs) and located on the rec trails and one block off Main St.

Take a virtual tour of this unit here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6xuUkPzA8uD
250 State Street is our amenity-packed property, designed with hotel-like lounges and an on-site staff to keep your home life simple so you can enjoy more of downtown. Our concierge staff can arrange for housekeeping, grocery service, pet walking, and house sitting, among other high quality services. Or, get social in one of the indoor/outdoor lounges:

FIRST FLOOR: Hotel-like lobby with self serve coffee bar, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and lounge furniture. Heated garage with bike, kayak and canoe storage.

FITNESS CENTER: Cardio and weight equipment and occasional classes.

SECOND FLOOR: Indoor/outdoor game room with bar.

THIRD FLOOR: Indoor/outdoor theater room with bar for movie nights, football watch parties.

FOURTH FLOOR: Indoor/outdoor dining room with bar and fire place for hosting dinner parties, holidays or family gatherings.

AIRBNB'S: Reserve one of three Airbnb units for visiting friends and family! These fully furnished 1 bed / 1 bath condos will give your guests a glimpse of your downtown lifestyle in 1 night to 1 month stays. And best yet, River Place residents book at half off the public rate!

All River Place residents will also benefit from a free coworking membership at Mill Race, and have private access to the courtyard where residents can meet for grill outs and bonfires and 100 E 2nd Street's rooftop and party room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 State Street - 403 have any available units?
250 State Street - 403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Falls, IA.
What amenities does 250 State Street - 403 have?
Some of 250 State Street - 403's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 State Street - 403 currently offering any rent specials?
250 State Street - 403 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 State Street - 403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 State Street - 403 is pet friendly.
Does 250 State Street - 403 offer parking?
Yes, 250 State Street - 403 does offer parking.
Does 250 State Street - 403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 State Street - 403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 State Street - 403 have a pool?
No, 250 State Street - 403 does not have a pool.
Does 250 State Street - 403 have accessible units?
No, 250 State Street - 403 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 State Street - 403 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 State Street - 403 has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 State Street - 403 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 250 State Street - 403 has units with air conditioning.
