250 State Street - 304

Amenities

250 State Street is our amenity-packed property, designed with hotel-like lounges and an on-site staff to keep your home life simple so you can enjoy more of downtown. Our concierge staff can arrange for housekeeping, grocery service, pet walking, and house sitting, among other high quality services. Or, get social in one of the indoor/outdoor lounges:



FIRST FLOOR: Hotel-like lobby with self serve coffee bar, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and lounge furniture. Heated garage with bike, kayak and canoe storage.



FITNESS CENTER: Cardio and weight equipment and occasional classes.



SECOND FLOOR: Indoor/outdoor game room with bar.



THIRD FLOOR: Indoor/outdoor theater room with bar for movie nights, football watch parties.



FOURTH FLOOR: Indoor/outdoor dining room with bar and fire place for hosting dinner parties, holidays or family gatherings.



AIRBNB'S: Reserve one of three Airbnb units for visiting friends and family! These fully furnished 1 bed / 1 bath condos will give your guests a glimpse of your downtown lifestyle in 1 night to 1 month stays. And best yet, River Place residents book at half off the public rate!



All River Place residents will also benefit from a free coworking membership at Mill Race, and have private access to the courtyard where residents can meet for grill outs and bonfires and 100 E 2nd Street's rooftop and party room.