Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

UTILITIES INCLUDED. Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath completely remodeled apartment. Has new windows, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. New carpet, paint and tile throughout. Competely new bath. Huge deck off of the back of the apartment.



Must see to appreciate. Contact Cedar Valley Property Management at 319-277-3630.