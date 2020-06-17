All apartments in Cedar Falls
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:50 AM

2310 College St #3

2310 College Street · (319) 349-2975
Location

2310 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa. These beautiful, spacious units are all facing the University of Northern Iowa campus. Units are available for immediate move-in. Check out the details on these spacious 3-4 bedroom units. Brand new washer and dryer in the unit. Parking available.
Square Footage: N/A
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School
Utilities Included: Garbage
Average Utility Bill: $150-180/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $1650, Rent $1650
Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Units in apartment
AC: Central AC
Section 8: Not Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 College St #3 have any available units?
2310 College St #3 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2310 College St #3 have?
Some of 2310 College St #3's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 College St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2310 College St #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 College St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2310 College St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Falls.
Does 2310 College St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2310 College St #3 does offer parking.
Does 2310 College St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 College St #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 College St #3 have a pool?
No, 2310 College St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2310 College St #3 have accessible units?
No, 2310 College St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 College St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 College St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 College St #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2310 College St #3 has units with air conditioning.
