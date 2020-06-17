2310 College St #3

Amenities
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: If you're still looking for an apartment for the 2020-2021 school year, look no further. You can't ask for a better location to College Hill and The University of Northern Iowa. These beautiful, spacious units are all facing the University of Northern Iowa campus. Units are available for immediate move-in. Check out the details on these spacious 3-4 bedroom units. Brand new washer and dryer in the unit. Parking available.
Square Footage: N/A
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School
Utilities Included: Garbage
Average Utility Bill: $150-180/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $1650, Rent $1650
Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Units in apartment
AC: Central AC
Section 8: Not Applicable