Cedar Falls, IA
200 State Street - 305
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

200 State Street - 305

200 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
hot tub
media room
internet access
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
A unique third floor studio with a downtown view. This studio is 585 square feet and located next to the stair tower, which means only one wall is shared with neighbors. A bonus third window makes this small studio full of natural light. This unit is pet friendly for an additional fee.
200 State Street at River Place is downtown's young & trendy property, featuring 30 contemporary 1BR and studio lofts. The Executive Office Suites are located on the 2nd floor above 1st floor storefronts, including neighborhood restaurant/bar, Urban Pie, and salon/spa, Kate & Co. The 2nd floor of 200 State also houses downtown Cedar Falls' premier coworking space, Mill Race. Here, Suite holders have a built-in membership to cowork, host meetings and events, plus take advantage of complimentary gigabit wifi and Sidecar coffee.

Working at River Place gives you access to a host of on-site amenities that adds to conveniences and eliminates the need for extra expenditures (go ahead, cancel your gym membership!). Our amenities include an on-site fitness center, dining room and theater room for entertaining, a hotel-like lobby with complimentary coffee, and a Mill Race coworking membership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 State Street - 305 have any available units?
200 State Street - 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Falls, IA.
What amenities does 200 State Street - 305 have?
Some of 200 State Street - 305's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 State Street - 305 currently offering any rent specials?
200 State Street - 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 State Street - 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 State Street - 305 is pet friendly.
Does 200 State Street - 305 offer parking?
No, 200 State Street - 305 does not offer parking.
Does 200 State Street - 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 State Street - 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 State Street - 305 have a pool?
No, 200 State Street - 305 does not have a pool.
Does 200 State Street - 305 have accessible units?
No, 200 State Street - 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 State Street - 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 State Street - 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 State Street - 305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 State Street - 305 does not have units with air conditioning.
