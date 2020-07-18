200 State Street - 305

Amenities

A unique third floor studio with a downtown view. This studio is 585 square feet and located next to the stair tower, which means only one wall is shared with neighbors. A bonus third window makes this small studio full of natural light. This unit is pet friendly for an additional fee.

200 State Street at River Place is downtown's young & trendy property, featuring 30 contemporary 1BR and studio lofts. The Executive Office Suites are located on the 2nd floor above 1st floor storefronts, including neighborhood restaurant/bar, Urban Pie, and salon/spa, Kate & Co. The 2nd floor of 200 State also houses downtown Cedar Falls' premier coworking space, Mill Race. Here, Suite holders have a built-in membership to cowork, host meetings and events, plus take advantage of complimentary gigabit wifi and Sidecar coffee.



Working at River Place gives you access to a host of on-site amenities that adds to conveniences and eliminates the need for extra expenditures (go ahead, cancel your gym membership!). Our amenities include an on-site fitness center, dining room and theater room for entertaining, a hotel-like lobby with complimentary coffee, and a Mill Race coworking membership.