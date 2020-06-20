1527 Springbrook Drive

Amenities
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: 4 bedroom house, available June 1, 2020. This home features an open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, extra living space, and a 2-stall garage.
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School
Utilities Included: None
Average Utilities: $150/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $1900, Rent $1900
Lawn/Snow: Landlord Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Units on main floor
AC: Central AC
Section 8: Not Applicable