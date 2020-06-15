1103 College Street, Unit 1

Amenities

This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout. All new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice-maker and water in the door, etc. It has air conditioning, garage and big yard with a patio. 5 mins to UNI. Not your average rental in Cedar Falls. Call Cedar Valley Property Management at 319-277-3630.

This is an amazing place. Completely remodeled. Has a total of 7 huge bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Unit 1 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and unit 2 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. In both units there are ceramic tile floors in bath and kitchen, new windows, carpet and paint throughout. All new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice-maker and water in the door, etc. It has air conditioning, garage and big yard with a patio. 5 mins to UNI. This is not your average Cedar Falls rental. Contact Cedar Valley Property Management at 319-277-3630.