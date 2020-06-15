All apartments in Cedar Falls
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1103 College Street, Unit 1

1103 College Street · (319) 415-9662
Location

1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout. All new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice-maker and water in the door, etc. It has air conditioning, garage and big yard with a patio. 5 mins to UNI. Not your average rental in Cedar Falls. Call Cedar Valley Property Management at 319-277-3630.
This is an amazing place. Completely remodeled. Has a total of 7 huge bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Unit 1 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and unit 2 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. In both units there are ceramic tile floors in bath and kitchen, new windows, carpet and paint throughout. All new stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice-maker and water in the door, etc. It has air conditioning, garage and big yard with a patio. 5 mins to UNI. This is not your average Cedar Falls rental. Contact Cedar Valley Property Management at 319-277-3630.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 College Street, Unit 1 have any available units?
1103 College Street, Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1103 College Street, Unit 1 have?
Some of 1103 College Street, Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 College Street, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1103 College Street, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 College Street, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1103 College Street, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Falls.
Does 1103 College Street, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1103 College Street, Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 1103 College Street, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 College Street, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 College Street, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1103 College Street, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1103 College Street, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1103 College Street, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 College Street, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 College Street, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 College Street, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1103 College Street, Unit 1 has units with air conditioning.
