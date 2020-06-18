All apartments in Cedar Falls
1015 Tremont Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:51 AM

1015 Tremont Street

1015 Tremont Street · (319) 349-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 Tremont Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: This 4 bedroom home will be available on August 1st, 2020. It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.
Square Footage: 1522
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School
Utilities Included: None
Average Utilities: $210/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $1400, Rent $1400
Lawn/Snow: Tenant Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Units in basement
AC: Central AC
Section 8: Not Applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Tremont Street have any available units?
1015 Tremont Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Tremont Street have?
Some of 1015 Tremont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Tremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Tremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Falls.
Does 1015 Tremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Tremont Street does offer parking.
Does 1015 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Tremont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 1015 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 1015 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Tremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Tremont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 Tremont Street has units with air conditioning.
