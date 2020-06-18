1015 Tremont Street

Amenities
Office Phone #: 319-222-1515
Email: EPMiowa@gmail.com
Website: www.epmiowa.com
Description: This 4 bedroom home will be available on August 1st, 2020. It offers a 1-stall garage. A fridge and stove will be provided.
Square Footage: 1522
Schools: Lincoln Elementary, Holmes Middle School, Cedar Falls High School
Utilities Included: None
Average Utilities: $210/month
Move-In Costs: Deposit $1400, Rent $1400
Lawn/Snow: Tenant Responsibility
Washer/Dryer: Units in basement
AC: Central AC
Section 8: Not Applicable