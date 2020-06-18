511 S 5th Street #4

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

OVER 900 SQ FT!!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Carlisle - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ntyhfbtc9bc



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home has an amazing floor plan!! It is located directly across the street from the in-demand school of Carlisle. The entrance of the home features a large freshly painted living area with new flooring. Lots of extra storage is built into this spacious apartment!! The kitchen features all the usual appliances that will stay with the home, ample cabinet storage, and is large enough for entertaining guests! Conveniently located off of the kitchen is a large utility room equipped with a washer and dryer that will stay with the property. All bedrooms of the home are a large size and have new flooring and new paint!!! This home does consider pets for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



