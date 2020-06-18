All apartments in Carlisle
511 S 5th Street #4
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

511 S 5th Street #4

511 South 5th Street · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

511 South 5th Street, Carlisle, IA 50047

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 S 5th Street #4 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 939 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
OVER 900 SQ FT!!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Carlisle - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ntyhfbtc9bc

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home has an amazing floor plan!! It is located directly across the street from the in-demand school of Carlisle. The entrance of the home features a large freshly painted living area with new flooring. Lots of extra storage is built into this spacious apartment!! The kitchen features all the usual appliances that will stay with the home, ample cabinet storage, and is large enough for entertaining guests! Conveniently located off of the kitchen is a large utility room equipped with a washer and dryer that will stay with the property. All bedrooms of the home are a large size and have new flooring and new paint!!! This home does consider pets for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5781491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S 5th Street #4 have any available units?
511 S 5th Street #4 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 511 S 5th Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
511 S 5th Street #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S 5th Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 S 5th Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 511 S 5th Street #4 offer parking?
No, 511 S 5th Street #4 does not offer parking.
Does 511 S 5th Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 S 5th Street #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S 5th Street #4 have a pool?
No, 511 S 5th Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 511 S 5th Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 511 S 5th Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S 5th Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 S 5th Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 S 5th Street #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 S 5th Street #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
