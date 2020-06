Amenities

parking recently renovated internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

You will love this newly remodeled property with large open concept. Newer carpet cabinets and appliances. This unit is very private with it's own entrance. Great location near Boone High School. Call for a tour today! Owner pays Electric, Gas, Water and Trash. Tenant pays cable and internet.

Secure building with plenty of off street parking walking distance to Boone High School