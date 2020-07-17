All apartments in Ankeny
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4203 NW Cedarwood Drive

4203 Northwest Cedarwood Drive · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4203 Northwest Cedarwood Drive, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive · Avail. Sep 4

$2,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1844 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive Available 09/04/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4bb9wV8WPbt

Call (515) 996-4488 Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located within walking distance of the Rock Creek Elementary School, This 2-story new construction home has a great open floor plan with many upgrades!! The entryway leads into a foyer with access to the main level half bath and to the garage. The living room has over-sized windows and features an area for your television. The living room overlooks the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area features a pantry and a large sliding glass door that opens to the patio area. All 4 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom features a large ensuite bathroom and a connecting walk-in closet. The spare bedrooms are a great size with connecting closets. The second level also features a full spare bathroom and full laundry room with a washer and dryer that stay with the home. This home also includes instant access to WiFi, lawn care, and snow removal. This home does consider pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per pet and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 and this property is no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5881167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive have any available units?
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive have?
Some of 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4203 NW Cedarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4203 NW Cedarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
