4203 NW Cedarwood Drive Available 09/04/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4bb9wV8WPbt



Call (515) 996-4488 Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Located within walking distance of the Rock Creek Elementary School, This 2-story new construction home has a great open floor plan with many upgrades!! The entryway leads into a foyer with access to the main level half bath and to the garage. The living room has over-sized windows and features an area for your television. The living room overlooks the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area features a pantry and a large sliding glass door that opens to the patio area. All 4 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom features a large ensuite bathroom and a connecting walk-in closet. The spare bedrooms are a great size with connecting closets. The second level also features a full spare bathroom and full laundry room with a washer and dryer that stay with the home. This home also includes instant access to WiFi, lawn care, and snow removal. This home does consider pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per pet and a non-refundable pet fee of $250 and this property is no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



