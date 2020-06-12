All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated June 15 2020

2938 NW 40th Lane

2938 Northwest 40th Street · (515) 996-4488
Location

2938 Northwest 40th Street, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2938 NW 40th Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1431 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
2938 NW 40th Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW UNITS STILL AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xnfWRXzTMfJ

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

Self-Showing Also Available!

We only have a few units new units available! They won't last long so call today to reserve your spot!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This new construction town-home is the show unit for The Village at Rock Creek rental community. These units off 3 bedrooms on the north side of Ankeny. This development is located just off Irvinedale Drive and 36th Street near the new Rock Creek Elementary School. This home has a great open floor plan with many upgrades.

The entryway features a shoe and coat area. The living room has over-sized windows and features an area for your television. The living room overlooks the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area features a pantry and a large sliding glass door that opens to the patio area. The main level also includes a half bathroom and extra storage area. All 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom has a large closet and nice sized connecting bathroom. Both spare bedrooms are a great size with connecting closets. The second level also features a full spare bathroom and full laundry room with washer and dryer that stay with the home. This home also includes instant access to WiFi, lawn care, and snow removal. This home does consider pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per pet and non-refundable pet fee of $250 and this property is no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE4417386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 NW 40th Lane have any available units?
2938 NW 40th Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2938 NW 40th Lane have?
Some of 2938 NW 40th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 NW 40th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2938 NW 40th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 NW 40th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 NW 40th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2938 NW 40th Lane offer parking?
No, 2938 NW 40th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2938 NW 40th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 NW 40th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 NW 40th Lane have a pool?
No, 2938 NW 40th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2938 NW 40th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2938 NW 40th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 NW 40th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 NW 40th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 NW 40th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 NW 40th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
