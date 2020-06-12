Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry internet access new construction

2938 NW 40th Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW UNITS STILL AVAILABLE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Ankeny - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xnfWRXzTMfJ



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



Self-Showing Also Available!



We only have a few units new units available! They won't last long so call today to reserve your spot!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This new construction town-home is the show unit for The Village at Rock Creek rental community. These units off 3 bedrooms on the north side of Ankeny. This development is located just off Irvinedale Drive and 36th Street near the new Rock Creek Elementary School. This home has a great open floor plan with many upgrades.



The entryway features a shoe and coat area. The living room has over-sized windows and features an area for your television. The living room overlooks the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has upgraded counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area features a pantry and a large sliding glass door that opens to the patio area. The main level also includes a half bathroom and extra storage area. All 3 bedrooms are located on the second level. The master bedroom has a large closet and nice sized connecting bathroom. Both spare bedrooms are a great size with connecting closets. The second level also features a full spare bathroom and full laundry room with washer and dryer that stay with the home. This home also includes instant access to WiFi, lawn care, and snow removal. This home does consider pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per pet and non-refundable pet fee of $250 and this property is no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE4417386)