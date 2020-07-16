All apartments in Ankeny
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

222 NW College Ave

222 Northwest College Avenue · (515) 964-8253
Location

222 Northwest College Avenue, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $575 · Avail. Aug 7

$575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/07/20 FREE HEAT, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH!!! - Property Id: 217343

Affordable Ankeny 1 BR 1 BA upper level apartment with water, sewer, trash, and heat ALL FREE! Wall air conditioning unit, fridge, and range included. Washer and dryer in the building. Photos are from another unit in the building. Rent $575. Deposit $575. Pets must be approved by management. Call Northwest Property Management today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217343
Property Id 217343

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5904192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 NW College Ave have any available units?
222 NW College Ave has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 NW College Ave have?
Some of 222 NW College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 NW College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
222 NW College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 NW College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 NW College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 222 NW College Ave offer parking?
No, 222 NW College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 222 NW College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 NW College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 NW College Ave have a pool?
No, 222 NW College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 222 NW College Ave have accessible units?
No, 222 NW College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 222 NW College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 NW College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 NW College Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 NW College Ave has units with air conditioning.
