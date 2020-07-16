222 NW College Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Available 08/07/20 FREE HEAT, WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH!!! - Property Id: 217343



Affordable Ankeny 1 BR 1 BA upper level apartment with water, sewer, trash, and heat ALL FREE! Wall air conditioning unit, fridge, and range included. Washer and dryer in the building. Photos are from another unit in the building. Rent $575. Deposit $575. Pets must be approved by management. Call Northwest Property Management today!

No Dogs Allowed



