Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2013 NW Hickory Ln

2013 Northwest Hickory Lane · (515) 979-2616
Location

2013 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $725 · Avail. now

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Green Tree Village Apartments - Property Id: 214535

Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl. Green Tree Apartments are located in NW Ankeny with close access to many parks and walking distance to the High Trestle Trail!
- New Kitchen Appliances
- New Carpet / Vinyl
- Walk-out Private Porch / Deck
- High Trestle Trail is walking distance
Please call or text to schedule a private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214535
Property Id 214535

(RLNE5674443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 NW Hickory Ln have any available units?
2013 NW Hickory Ln has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2013 NW Hickory Ln have?
Some of 2013 NW Hickory Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 NW Hickory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2013 NW Hickory Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 NW Hickory Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2013 NW Hickory Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ankeny.
Does 2013 NW Hickory Ln offer parking?
No, 2013 NW Hickory Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2013 NW Hickory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 NW Hickory Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 NW Hickory Ln have a pool?
No, 2013 NW Hickory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2013 NW Hickory Ln have accessible units?
No, 2013 NW Hickory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 NW Hickory Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 NW Hickory Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 NW Hickory Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 NW Hickory Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
