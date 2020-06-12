2013 NW Hickory Ln

Amenities
Green Tree Village Apartments - Property Id: 214535
Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl. Green Tree Apartments are located in NW Ankeny with close access to many parks and walking distance to the High Trestle Trail!
- New Kitchen Appliances
- New Carpet / Vinyl
- Walk-out Private Porch / Deck
- High Trestle Trail is walking distance
Please call or text to schedule a private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214535
