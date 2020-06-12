1927 NW Hickory Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 1 bedroom- hickory lane apartments - Property Id: 222451



Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl. Green Tree Apartments are located in NW Ankeny with close access to many parks and walking distance to the High Trestle Trail!



New Kitchen Appliances

New Carpet / Vinyl

Walk-out Private Porch / Deck

High Trestle Trail is walking distance

