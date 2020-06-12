1927 NW Hickory Ln

Amenities
Large 1 bedroom- hickory lane apartments - Property Id: 222451
Green Tree Apartments offers Large 1 bedroom, modern floor plans, Multiple Closets, at an affordable rate! Remodeled units with new counter tops, appliances, carpet and vinyl. Green Tree Apartments are located in NW Ankeny with close access to many parks and walking distance to the High Trestle Trail!
New Kitchen Appliances
New Carpet / Vinyl
Walk-out Private Porch / Deck
High Trestle Trail is walking distance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222451
