Last updated February 24 2020 at 12:01 PM

1520 SW Westview Drive

1520 SW Westview Dr · (515) 290-9359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1520 SW Westview Dr, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bed, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, balcony

-Pet Friendly

2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com
Nestled in the heart of Prairie Trail, The District Brownstones are an upscale space full of modern finishes. This property is within walking distance to shops, dining, entertainment venues, gyms, and parks. With 1,315 sq feet of livable space, these brownstones are perfect for couples, roommates, or small families!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 SW Westview Drive have any available units?
1520 SW Westview Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1520 SW Westview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 SW Westview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 SW Westview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 SW Westview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1520 SW Westview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1520 SW Westview Drive does offer parking.
Does 1520 SW Westview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 SW Westview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 SW Westview Drive have a pool?
No, 1520 SW Westview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1520 SW Westview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 SW Westview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 SW Westview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 SW Westview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 SW Westview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 SW Westview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
